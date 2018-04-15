Joyce Elaine Erb Muncil

Mrs. Muncil, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, at her home.

Born Sept. 5, 1940 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, she is the daughter of the late Irwin Eugene and Bernadette Eileen Zippler Erb. She was a graduate of New Kensington High School and New Kensington Business College. She was a resident of Lebanon for the past 17 years and a member of West Hills Baptist Church. She retired as insurance coordinator for Dr. Daley, periodontist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Nelson L. Muncil Sr.

She leaves behind two sons, Nelson L. (Tina) Muncil Jr., Westly (Ada) Muncil; two grandsons, Justin Muncil, Tyler Muncil; great granddaughter, Adelyn; three stepdaughters, Christine Muncil, Donna Muncil, Noelle (Anthony) Santiago; two step-grandchildren, Anthony Santiago, Meagan Santiago; sister, Eileen Erb; three brothers, Eugene (Glennie) Erb, James (Cathy) Erb, Wayne (Cindy) Erb; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, National Kidney Foundation or to the West Hills Baptist Church children’s fund.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

