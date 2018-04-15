James ‘Jimmy’ Tarpley

Mr. Tarpley, age 83, of Donelson, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 at his home.

Born Oct. 20, 1934 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Wayne and Elsie Bain Tarpley. He was in the United States Navy for four years, serving as a seaman on the USS Putnam 757 destroyer. He retired after 40 years from Vanderbilt University Medical Center as supervisor of HVAC systems.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Walden Tarpley; daughter and son-in-law, Rene and Marty Boshers; grandson, Alex Boshers; four sisters, Bettye Sears, Marie Cull, Wanda (Wendell) Huff, Anne Tarpley; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Marty and Alex Boshers, Richard Clemmons, Wendell, and Keith and Ryan Huff.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

