JoAnn Floyd

Ms. Floyd, age 82, formerly of Alexandria, passed away April 5, 2018 in York, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include her devoted sons, Nathaniel and Clay (Lori) Floyd; devoted daughter-in-law, Brenda Floyd; sisters, Betty Martin, Mayrene (James) Bates; grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

