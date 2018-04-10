Helen Marie Foster

Helen Foster passed away April 9, 2018 at age 80.

Mrs. Foster was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a seamstress and a member of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center. Mrs. Foster loved her family and had a wonderful sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband of 22,018 days or 60-plus years, Lloyd Foster; children, Mary Helen (Don) McCloud, Michael (Dorothy) Foster, Bill (Cheryl) Foster; grandchildren, Garrett (Nikki) Foster, Amanda Foster, Zachary Foster, Michael Neal Foster, Samuel Foster, Mary Margaret Foster; two great-grandchildren, William Oliver Foster, Jaina Katherine Foster; sister, Mary Lorene Douglas; and sister-in-law, June Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Artis and Mary Inez Krantz Anderson; and brothers, Orbert Esau Anderson, John Eldridge Anderson and James Edward Anderson.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

