James ‘Jim’ Charles Heller

Mr. Heller, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Ray and Lassie Heller; biological parents, Ira and Dora Jean Kissick; and grandson, Michael Landon Heller.

He is survived by wife of 45 years, Helen Corinne Carpenter Heller; sons, Michael (Stacey) Heller, Charles Foster; grandchildren, Allison (Kenny) Lawson, Lacey (Andrew) Kellow; great-grandchildren, Kenson and Kinslee Lawson; brother, Doug Kissick; sisters, Carol Sanchez, Eileen Nickles; brothers-in-law, Randy Carpenter, Perry (Becky) Carpenter; and sister-in-law, Judy Norton.

Mr. Heller was a charter member and past president of the congregation of Faith Lutheran Church, where he and his wife served as youth group leaders. He was also an inspector for the city of Lebanon.

Pallbearers will be Colton Willits, Kyler Hankins, Jayden Carpenter, Frank Wilke, Dwight Geer, Lee Clark, Jeff Baines, Dale Hargrove, Darrell Hargrove and Charles Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be past and current employers of the city of Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

