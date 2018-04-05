Jean Davis Holman

Born Wilma Jean Davis in Kirbytown, she was the only daughter of Willie C. Davis and Gladys Melvia Kirby. She was the beloved sister of Willie K Davis. She graduated from Red Boiling Springs High School and attended college in Nashville and studied business. She was employed by Citizens Bank in Lafayette.

She loved spending time in nature, visiting with friends or just watching wildlife outside her window. She loved the mountains and traveling with her husband and friends. She was known as M.J. to her five grandchildren and spent many of her days with them all together or one on one. She loved caring for others, whether it was cooking and baking for them, talking with them or sending a special card for all occasions. She will be remembered always as elegant, beautiful, loving, strong, quiet, generous and kind. Known for her love of coffee, dining out and her signature red lipstick, she had a mischievous sense of humor, as well. When asked recently if there was anything she wished she had done, she replied, "I would have loved to be a math teacher."

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. (Poppy) Holman. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Anissa Spain; her son-in-law, Matthew Darwin Spain; grandchildren, Isabella Grace Spain, Elijah Creed Spain, Zoe Navene Spain, India Mizelle Spain and Zeke Bula Spain.

There will be a private celebration of her life to be announced at a later date. The Spain family would like to extend our gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. Memorial donations may be made in Jean's honor to Walden's Puddle Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center at P.O. Box 641, Joelton, TN 37080.

