Edith Irma Berry Amos Norris

Mrs. Norris, age 79, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, C.L. and Irma Berry; husband, Billy Mack Amos; and great-granddaughter, Kristin Crooks.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Wanda) Amos, Kevin (B.J.) Amos; daughters, Vicky (Frank) Crooks, Jo Norris; brothers, David Berry, Jimmy (Lola) Berry; sisters, Joyce Ransom, Glenda Ordoyne; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Nugent, Lester (Kelly) Crooks, Dave (Dawn) Cooksey, Sonya Cooksey, Crystal Cooksey, Derrick (Chasity) Cooksey, Tristin Amos, David Amos, Kylah Amos, Bridget Crooks; great grandchildren, Natalie Cooksey (Dakota Hudson), Austin Nichols, Landon Simmonds, Aubrey Cooksey, Amber and Lindsey Grisham, Leslie Smith, Justin and Jacob Nugent, Cason Crooks, Hayden and Jolee Lemoine; great-great-grandchildren, Trinity Gibbs Nevaeh Grisham; close family friend, Thelma Betty Lea; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to American National Home Health or Kindred Hospice.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.