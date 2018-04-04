Howard Bratten Turner

Mr. Turner passed away April 2, 2018 at age 87.

Pallbearers will be Jay DePass, Charles Martin, Chuck Martin, David Turner, Larry Turner, Justin Eskew and Ronnie Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be the Linwood Pentecostal Church deacons.

Mr. Turner was born Aug. 15, 1930 to the late Pearl Ford and Howard Brown Turner. He loved and served the Lord his whole life. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved his family and was a true man of God. Mr. Turner was a member and deacon of Linwood Pentecostal Church. He retired from Kraft Foods Inc. after 35 years and the Truckstops of America after 20 years. He drove an 18-wheeler until age 80.

Mr. Turner is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annie Neal Turner; daughter, Phyllis (Jay Dee) Haralson; son Howard “Rick” (Brenda) Turner; grandson, Cory J. Turner; great-grandsons, Aidan Kade Turner, Hudson Reed Turner; brothers, Jimmy (Lynn) Turner, Willie (Lavelle) Turner, Joe (Velma) Turner, Don (Gail) Turner; sisters, Faye Evins, Jean Hope; sister-in-law, Polly Turner; and a great number of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nolan Richard Turner.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.