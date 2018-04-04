Douglas Brown Winford

Mr. Winford, 72, of Cookeville, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2018.

He was born November 14, 1945 in Lebanon. Doug grew up and attended school in Lebanon before earning his Bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Management and Master’s in Fisheries at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967-1970 as a loadmaster on the C-130 Hercules aircraft. Doug was an active member at First Baptist Church in Cookeville where he served as a deacon for many years. He was employed for 36 years with the US Fish and Wildlife Services working as an assistant field supervisor. His job took him to Florida and South Carolina before he moved back to Tennessee in 1980. Doug loved spending time outdoors with his family and friends, and was an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 108 for more than 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, golfing, cooking and spending time with his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Monette Brown Henry and Charles Crawford Winford; and brothers, William (Buddy) Winford and Bill Winford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Ruth Bobo Winford, who he married June 14, 1968; three children and five grandchildren, Brian Winford of Roseville, CA (grandchildren, Huck and Marin Winford), Eric Winford of Boise, ID, and Andrea Coffey (husband, Luke) of Knoxville, TN (grandchildren, Jackson, Piper and Davis); sister, Patricia Trowbridge of Stuart, FL; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Winford of Portland, TN, and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thank you to friends and travel companions Charlie and Fran Hutchinson for their love and care during this time, and to Dr. Jeff Crosier and Dr. Jim Davis for their help and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution to Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at friendsofthesmokies.org or the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at vicc.org/about/help.

Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931-526-6111. Thoughts and memories may be shared at hhhfunerals.com.