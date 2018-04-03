Billy Dean Birchett

Mr. Birchett, age 40, of Lebanon, died Wednesday evening, March 28, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Born Jan. 8, 1978, he was the son of the late Robert Dean and Thelma Parks Birchett.

Billy was an auto mechanic and carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Harmon Birchett; and daughter, Casey Berg, both of Lebanon; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.