Mr. Birchett, age 40, of Lebanon, died Wednesday evening, March 28, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Born Jan. 8, 1978, he was the son of the late Robert Dean and Thelma Parks Birchett.

Billy was an auto mechanic and carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Harmon Birchett; and daughter, Casey Berg, both of Lebanon; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.