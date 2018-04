Charles Michael Parrish

Mr. Parrish, age 35, of Alexandria, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Charles was born Feb. 17, 1983.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Janice Parrish Kannard and John Kannard; brother, Chris Parrish; grandmother, Bobbie Gilpatrick Greer; son, Hunter; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wayne "Coach" Parrish; and special friend, Latasha.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charles’ family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at hermitagefh.com for the Parrish family. Hermitage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-889-0361.

