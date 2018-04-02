Bobby Joe Beadle

Mr. Beadle, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his daughter’s home.

Born April 13, 1940 in Liberty Hill, he is the son of the late Noel and Susie Lewis Beadle. He retired from Pirelli Tire in Rivergate after 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Beadle; and a sister, Peggy Beadle.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Adams Beadle; three children, Andrea (John) Burkeen, Leigh Beadle, Brent (Sherry) Beadle; grandchildren, Olivia, Gracie and Evan Burkeen, Jillian and Sophia Beadle, Sam Acton, Connor Beadle; brother, David Beadle; and two sisters, Frances Dunham and Noelee Fathera.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice for their care.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

