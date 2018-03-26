Kerry Wilson Pulley

Mr. Pulley, 69, of Lebanon, passed away March 25, 2018.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Wilson Pulley; sisters, Patricia Ann Dennison, Brenda Lucas, Deborah Smith; nephew, Jason Huff; niece, Virginia Lucas; granddaughters, Lillian Faith Pulley, Katlyn Dawn Wendling Wilson; two great-granddaughters; and special friend, Vicki Hargis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Pulley; mother, Tommie Virginia Gilmore Pulley; and sister, Sandra Fay Pulley.

Pallbearers will be Matt Pulley, Larry Walker, Jeremy Walker, Jason Huff, James Moss, Galon Lester and Ronnie Wooden. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Baker, Robbie Walker, Hazel Baird, Melissa Carr, Ken Davis and Stella Alidon (Pineapple).

Wilson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.