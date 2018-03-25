Mrs. Donnie Kent, of South Carthage, died Friday afternoon, March 23, 2018 at 12:55 p.m. at the Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon, where she was admitted March 19, suffering from breathing and heart complications. She was 80.

The oldest of three children born to the late James Monroe “Coon” Woodard, who died Nov. 28, 2005 at the age of 96, and Georgie Irene Abney Woodard, who died Feb. 6, 2009 at the age of 90, she was born Donnie Sue Woodard on Dec. 22, 1937 in Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood community.

Her only sister, Brenda Joyce Woodard Barnette, died Dec. 16, 2014 at the age of 69, and her only brother, James Stanley Woodard, died June 16, 2008 at the age of 65.

Mrs. Kent was a 1956 graduate of Smith County High School, where she majored in home economics, was a member of the chorus, glee club, Latin club, participated in the junior play, served as FHA class treasurer her sophomore year, was a member of the Black & Gold paper staff and also a football queen attendant her senior year.

On June 25, 1956, she was united in marriage to Granville native Billy George Kent.

Mrs. Kent was employed at Lebanon Woolen Mills for 32 years before she retired there in 1998 and then began employment in the corporate offices of the Cracker Barrel Corp. in Lebanon before she finally retired for good in 2004.

Mrs. Kent was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in the Sullivans Bend community.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of almost 62 years, are their two sons, Steve Kent, and wife, Teresa Taylor Kent, of the Riddleton community, James “Shorty” Kent, and wife, Lorie Allison Kent, of the Defeated Creek community; and sister-in-law, June Hiett Woodard, of Gordonsville.

She was a proud “Mopsie” of five grandchildren, Greg Kent, Jessica Kent, Jared Kent, Tatum Kent, Landyn Kent; and great-grandson, Eero Kent.

The Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

