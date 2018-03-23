Mary Ruth Baker Naylor

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Streszoff officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the services at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Naylor, born Oct. 26, 1921 in her grandmother’s house in Giles County, passed away quietly March 22, 2018 in her home in Lebanon.

She moved to Lebanon from Nashville after she retired from the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools in 1985. She was a graduate of Maryville College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in high school education.

She taught school at Goodlettsville High School for several years, and after she had eight wonderful children, she began to teach in the Metro Nashville Schools. She taught at Dalewood, Jere Baxter, Lockeland and Kirkpatrick Elementary schools. She taught special education classes for special needs children, and in her last two years, was principal at Lockeland and Kirkpatrick Elementary schools.

Mary Ruth was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet and had raised her family in Inglewood Methodist Church in Nashville. At Grace UMC, she was an active member of the Bible Seekers Class, Ruth Circle and Young at Heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George W. Naylor II; two younger sisters, Doris Hayes, Esther Thompson; older brother, Buddy Baker; and grandson, George W. Naylor IV.

Mary Ruth is survived by her eight children, George W. Naylor III, and his wife, Kathy, Walter Naylor, and his wife, Cinda, Steve Naylor, and his wife, Susie, Nancy King, and her husband, Bob, Linda Cagle, and her husband, Terry, Bobby Naylor, and his wife, Sharon, Bettye Naylor, Bill Naylor, and his wife, Sonya; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be her grandsons, David Naylor, Tyler Naylor, Steven Williams, Chris Williams, Rick Naylor and Brock Bates.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bible Seekers Class: Rena Bass, Randolph Wilson, S.R. Daniels, Shirley Jaskolka, Jackson Zumbro and David Devine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Ruth to Grace United Methodist Church building fund at 2905 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or Alive Hospice at 1710 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

Hermitage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online obituary at hermitagefh.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.