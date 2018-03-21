Willie Clay ‘Shorty’ Oliver

Mr. Oliver, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Quality Care.

Born May 27, 1929 in Macon County, he was the son of the late Marlin and Mazie Gann Oliver. He was a lifelong carpenter and was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. In 1952, Mr. Oliver, along with his sister, Edna Earl Edwards, and her husband, J. H., and his brother, Roy Oliver, with Ralph Sloan and others, were the original dancers of the Tennessee Travelers on the Grand Ole Opry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Doris Tomlinson Oliver; two sisters, Ella Mae Scruggs, Evelle Baskerville; two brothers, James Lee Oliver, Roy Bennett Oliver; and an infant sister.

He is survived by his two sons, Clayton E. Oliver, Eddie D. Oliver; two sisters, Idelle Loftis, Edna Earl Edwards; brother, Billy Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers, Mike Singleton, Mark Fain and Eddie Testamand.

Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Taylor, Robert Loftis, Jerry Scruggs, Mike Oliver, Don Cornwell and Tony Tomlinson.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

