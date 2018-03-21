Lizabeth T. Nutter

Mrs. Nutter, age 57, passed away Friday, March 9, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her loving aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Beazley; daughter, Lee Nutter; son, David Nutter; mother, Doreen Hendrix; sisters, Laura Thrasher, Kelly Thrasher; good friend and father of her children, Jim Nutter; and loving friend, Dawn Cox.

Lizabeth was a talented writer and editor for numerous publications and trade magazines. Her articles were featured in Perfect Horse, The Voice and Tennessee Homes. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to your own favorite charity of choice.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

