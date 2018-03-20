Shirley Frances Berry Brogdon

Shirley Brogdon passed away March 17, 2018 at age 60.

Ms. Brogdon is survived by her mother, Peggy Bowman Berry; sisters, Felicia Shepard, Patricia Bumbalough, Sharon Berry; nephew, Joey (Heather) Bumbalough; niece, Tachiana Marie (Nick) Svetlauskas; great-nieces, Madison and Adelynn; and great-nephew, Owen.

She is preceded in death by her father, Johnny Berry; brother-in-law, George Shepard; and niece, Elizabeth Marie Bumbalough.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

