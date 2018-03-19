William Franklin ‘Frankie’ McPeak

Mr. McPeak, age 76, of the Fellowship community in Mt. Juliet, passed away Sunday March 18, 2018.

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Nelson Lannom and Johnnie Lucille Parker McPeak. Mr. McPeak was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Bonnie Joyce McPeak.

Mr. McPeak is survived by his brothers, Johnny McPeak, of Smyrna, Jerry and Terry McPeak, both of the Fellowship community; nephew, Donnie Bartley, of LaVergne; nieces, Penny Burns, of Smyrna, Tracy McPeak, of Nashville; great-nephews, Blake Bartley, of Murfreesboro, Jonathan Burns, of Smyrna; aunt, Sara Edmondson, of the Fellowship community; and several cousins.

Mr. McPeak was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church but attended Living Springs Baptist Church. He was a retired educator, where he taught history at Smyrna High School for more than 30 years. He coached baseball for 20 years with the American Legion baseball league. Mr. McPeak also served on the board of directors of the Sam Davis Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William F. McPeak Scholarship Fund at Belmont University in Nashville in memory of Mr. McPeak.

An online guestbook for the McPeak family is available at woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements, 615-459-3254.

