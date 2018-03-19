R.D. Raines, age 91, passed away peacefully March 18, 2018 at home surrounded by family and friends.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eugene Neal, Tony Hicks, Jonathan Woodson, Michael Woodson, Matthew Sanford and son, Joe Raines. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Thomas Sable, Joshua Carl Reagan, Eric Todd, Donnie Raines, James Palmer, Austin Gill and Jarrod Gill.

R.D. was born Sept. 3, 1926 to the late William Walter and Laura Smith Raines in Estill Springs. He was a painter by trade. He married Theresa Fox on March 14, 1950 in Laurel, Indiana. His beloved wife, Theresa, preceded him in death, as well as his children, Margaret Lucille Price, Winters Eugene Neal; and granddaughters, Patricia Tankersley, Wendy Evans, Samantha Craddock; brothers, Tommy, James, Hershel, Bill and Buddy Raines; and sisters, Mozetta Woodson and Eileen Hatten.

R.D. was a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for more than 50 years. He served the Navajo and Ute Indian reservations in the Four Corners area of the U.S. in the late 1960s. He tirelessly worked to support missions until his death. He pastored two churches, Beulah Church in Tellico Plains and Hosanna Fellowship Church in Lebanon. In 2001, he went on a mission trip at age 75 to Uganda, East Africa.

R.D. was known as an encourager to all who knew him. He impacted countless lives by keeping the golden rule, treating others as you would like them to treat you. He inspired the living to be good to their neighbors and to always keep hope alive. He was known for making others feel good about themselves, always showing love to everyone.

R.D. is survived by his children, Patty (Jack) Amos, Rosalee (Richard) Woodson, Martha (Billy) Mullinax, Becky (Tom) Sable, Joanna (James) Reagan, Marietta (Dwain) Haley, Joseph Aaron Raines; sisters, Loretta (Harold) Moon, Bobbie Champion; 31 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the girls at Shoney’s for their care and support during his breakfasts there, and to the staff at Tennova’s second floor north tower, from administrative to housekeeping, they were excellent in their care for our father. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Mission Fund at Hosanna Fellowship Church.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.