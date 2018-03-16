logo

Obituary

Lorene Jones Wrye

Staff Reports • Today at 3:37 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Wrye will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Michael Eubanks officiating. Internment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday at noon at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Wrye, Chris Wrye, Russell Wrye, Doug Fesler, Scott Fesler, Matt Wrye, Brad Dedman, Stephen Dedman, Jeff Dedman, and Aaron McPeak.

Mrs. Wrye, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Quality Care. Born February 22, 1926, in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Lillian Pulley Jones. She was the Valedictorian of Lebanon High School Class of 1944. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. She was a homemaker and the secretary at the Wilson County Veterans Service Office for 21 years.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Archie Samuel Wrye, and two sisters, Jewell Eakes and Mary Lee Moran.

She is survived by six children, Howard (Katha) Wrye, Grover (Ina) Wrye, Terry (Pam) Wrye, Melvin (Brenda) Wrye, Carol (Jerry) Dedman, and Margaret (Glenn) McPeak; brother, J. B. Jones; three sisters, Sue Rollins, Shirley (Raymond) Short and Sara (Fred) Holycross; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.