Obituary

Christie Lee Jones

Staff Reports • Today at 3:39 PM

Funeral services for Ms. Jones will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel with Reverend Chuck Groover and Reverend Joe Coleman officiating. Internment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral services. Pallbearers will be Andy Jones, Randy Jones, Buddy Jones, Kolbe Walling, Landon Jones, Bernie Bach, Zach Walling, Jordan Jones, Billy Jones and Weston Alcorn.  

Ms. Jones, 58, of Old Hickory, died March 14, 2018. She was a member of Saturn Drive Baptist Church and a 1979 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Although Christie did not have children of her own, she loved children and was a babysitter to many over the years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles M. Jones and twin nephews, Justin Charles and David Monroe Jones.

She is survived by her mother, Louise Kolbe Jones; brothers, Andrew M. “Andy” (Cheryl) Jones, Randy Jones and Charles “Buddy” (Judy) Jones; nieces, Kelly Amanda, Abby, Audra, Jennifer, Victoria and Kayla; great-nieces and nephews, Kolbe, Landon, Weston, Bella, Rilynn, Allison, Alex, Andrew, Anna Belle, Lillianna and Christine. 

Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obituary line, 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com. 

 