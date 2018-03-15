Harriet M. Barnes

Mrs. Barnes, 87, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 at The Pavilion. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, a military wife and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kenneth Barnes; parents, Phillip J. Capouch and Mary Machovsky Capouch; brothers, Raymond, Albert, Herman, Bernard and Robert; sisters, Mary Ann, Beatrice, and Emily.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Billie) Barnes & Tim (Janice) Barnes; daughters, Joni (Randall) Hayes, Barbara (David) Minchey, & Pam (Danny) Hilliard; brother, Ernie Capouch; grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Sutton, Dustan (Sarah) Minchey, Christie (Jason) George, Matthew (Melissa) Barnes, Amanda (Michael) Bundy, Josh Hilliard; and 11 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in her memory to the St. Frances Cabrini Church building fund or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, partlowchapel.com.