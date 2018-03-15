logo

Obituary

Doris M. Williams

Staff Reports • Today at 3:27 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Williams will be Saturday at noon until 1:45 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. James Duke will officiate the service. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Mrs. Williams, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the Lebanon Health & Rehab. She was a homemaker. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Dickerson and Willie McKee Dickerson; husband, William Oscar Williams; two sisters and four brothers. 

She is survived by her son, Steve Williams; daughters, Debbie Williams Jenkins and Teresa Williams; son-in-law, Randy Mitchell; grandchildren, Jonathan (Crista) Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Erin Mitchell (Bryan) Kemp and Gina Mitchell; and eight great grandchildren.  

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007. 

 