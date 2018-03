Claudia Jean “Jeannie” Byrd Mitzenberg

Mrs. Mitzenberg, 64, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rill Hamilton Byrd and Everett McCampbell Byrd.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Mitzenberg; daughter, Brittany Way; granddaughter, Reagan Way; and siblings, James E. “Jim” (Barbara) Byrd, Beverly A. Byrd, Robert E. “Bob” (Clara) Byrd, and Patricia Byrd (Tilford) Elkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, Tn. 37088.

Sellars Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.