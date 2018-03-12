Richard Harris Stephens

Mr. Stephens, 82, passed away Saturday, March 10. He was an Army veteran, a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and a retired security guard for DuPont & Reemay, where he served for 36 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Gladys Wilkerson Stephens and brother, Lee Allen Stephens.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mabel Montgomery Stephens; daughters, Amy (Kevin) Bass & Lorri (Ken) Skelton; grandchildren, Hannah Bass, Olivia (Jon) Chin, Emily Bass, & Nathaniel Skelton; sister-in-law, Nell Stephens and other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leeville Cemetery, care of Mr. Thomas Carney, 7099 Hickory Ridge Rd, Mt. Juliet, Tn. 37122.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line, 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.