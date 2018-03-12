Evie Pulley Witcher

Mrs. Witcher, age 85, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Tennova Health Care.

Born March 28, 1932, in Dover, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late William and Pauline Pulley. She retired from Texas Boot and was a member of The Church of the Bellwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Moore; son, Terry Bryant, sister, Erlene Pulley; and six brothers, Ray, Henry, Cleve, Woodrow, Harold and Verlon Pulley.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Witcher; four children, Wayne (Charlene) Bryant, William (Vickie) Witcher Jr., Theodore Witcher, and Kim (Danny) Stephens; son in law, Bill Moore; sister, Eloise Pulley; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.