Dorothy Mae Bridges

Mrs. Bridges, 87, of Smyrna, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018. A native of Reform, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Annie Sullivan Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Bridges; brother, James Richard Montgomery and her sister, Rowena Dutton.

Mrs. Bridges is survived by her daughters, Becky McHugh, Gina (Dan) Chadwick; two sons, Ronnie (Emily) Bridges, Danny (Sue) Bridges; two grandchildren, Tammi (Danny) Blackburn, Staci (Dan) Quarles; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Faye Walters and Jewel Price.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Alzheimers Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive Ste. 220, Nashville, Tn., 37220. An online guest book is available at murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bridges family.