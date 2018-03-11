Celestine Moorehead

Ms. Morehead, age 59, passed away March 5, 2018 at Metro General Hospital Meharry in Nashville.

She is survived by her loving sons, Victor D. (Nikki) Moorehead, Arieal Moorehead; three grandchildren; sister, Avis B. Hardin; brothers, Gregory, Thomas and Victor L. Morehead; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

