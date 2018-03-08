Resa Allen Blackwell

Mr. Blackwell, age 87, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Emma Blackwell; brothers, Riley, Robert, Richard, Ralph, Raymond and Rester Blackwell; and sisters; Raney, Wilma, Zelma and Eula Mae.

He is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Kathryn), Jacob (Jessica), Glenn and Craig; daughters, Ellen, Laura Jane, Carol and Phyllis; and also loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Blackwell was a member of the Church of Christ faith and worked as a machinist.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

