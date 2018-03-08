Leonard Jeffreys

Mr. Jeffreys, 67, of Watertown, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at his home.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Jeffreys; mother, Helen Inez Terry Galerno; and brother, Robert Paul Jeffreys.

He is survived by his wife, Jody; sister, Louise Carter, of Michigan; stepsisters, Kathy Jeffreys, Lanette Gatlin, Bobbie Jeffreys; children, Robert Wayne Jeffreys, Jeffrey L. Jeffreys, Steven L. Jeffreys, Timothy R. Jeffreys; stepchildren, James W. Summers, of Smithville, Lesley Jo (Christopher) Troutt, Thomas Jason (Amber) Shrum; grandchildren, Keith Jeffreys, of Opp, Alabama, Cody L. Jeffreys, Toby K. Jeffreys, Brandon P. Jeffreys, Evan A. Shrum, Robbye G. Shrum, Thomas J. Shrum, Cassidy L. Troutt, Madelyn J. Troutt; two great-grandsons, Jayden L. Jeffreys, Mayson S. Jeffreys; and mother of his boys, Mary L. Johnson.

He was a retired worker for Consolidated Freightways for 22 years, Yellow Freight for the last five years and retired due to his health in 2008. Leonard was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and was saved and baptized May 28, 2006.

Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417.

