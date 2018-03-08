Katherine Dee Boles Smith

Mrs. Smith was granted her angel wings March 8, 2018. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by family. Katherine, age 78, lived in Lebanon with her loving husband of 41 years, Roger Gene Smith, of Trousdale County.

Katherine, known to most as Dee, was born March 27, 1939 to the late Dayton A. Boles and Myrtle L. Grisham Boles in DeKalb County.

As the fourth of five siblings, she is survived by her brother, Shirl Boles, and was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Lee, Mildred Pruitte and Faye Lane.

She had a talent for singing and playing the guitar. She traveled, pursuing her country music career. She raised Rottweiler pups and horses with Roger. Her No. 1 passion was jewelry. She loved her bling.

She is survived by her children, Vicki L. Andrews, Bobby D. (Tammy) Maynard, Sandra D. McIntyre, all of Lebanon; stepdaughter, Tammy Smith Gregory, of Trousdale County; and grandson, Dylan J. McIntyre, whom they raised.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Christopher Todd, Rusty, Gina, Duston “Dusty”, Korie, Dylan and Daniel; and six great-grandchildren, Trey, Alainah, Kyleigh, Jayden, Maddy and Gracie.

She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Ruby Jean Smith, in 1980.

A special thank you goes to Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

