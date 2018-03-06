Linda Frances Nunally Moore

Mrs. Moore passed away March 4, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Moore.

She is survived by her son, Shane Moore; daughter, Paige (Kevin) Collier; sister, Ann (David) Gaines; and grandchildren, Jacob, Chole, Gracie, Noah and Lucas.

Neighbours Life Celebration Services is in charge of arrangements, 615-885-0012.

