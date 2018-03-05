Wanda Agee Lunn

Mrs. Lunn, age 70, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Lunn was the daughter of the late Frank and Bessie Arnold Agee.

She is survived by her husband of more than 48 years, Doug Lunn; daughter, Briana Charlotte Lunn; son, Greg Lunn; brother, Russell Agee; and one granddaughter.

Mrs. Lunn was a member of West Hills Baptist Church and a longtime employee of University Medical Center in Lebanon, having worked in the records department. Mrs. Lunn has battled lung disease for the past 10 years.

To leave thoughts or memories, visit roselawnfh.com. Roselawn Funeral Home at 5350 N.W. Broad St. in Murfreesboro is in charge of arrangements, 615-893-2742.

