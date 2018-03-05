Colleen M. Lee

Colleen Lee passed away March 4, 2018 at age 64.

Pallbearers will be Keith Jones, Chris Whited, Bill McNutt, Ralph Gray, Dalton Isder, and Jay Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be the Believers.

Mrs. Lee was an administrator in education, an artist and a member of the Church of God. She loved to sing and play the piano.

She is survived by her loving husband, the Rev. Gordon Lee; sons, Sean Barber, Chad Barber, Seth Barber; mother, Lee McCarty; grandchild, Aiden Barber; brothers, Terry (Julie) McCarty, Wade (Brenda) McCarty; niece, Katy McCarty; nephews, Arrin McCarty, Shane McCarty; and numerous other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Morris “Roy” McCarty; and sister, Denise Naomi McCarty.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

