Little Miss Caroline Marie Stubbs, 3-day-old infant daughter of Joshua and Katie Stubbs, of Lebanon, passed away March 3, 2018.

Caroline is survived by her parents, Josh and Katie Stubbs, of Lebanon; siblings, Zackery, Kallie and Olivia Stubbs, of Lebanon; grandparents, Gayle Mallicoat, of Lebanon, Ralph and Veronica Mallicoat, of Lebanon; and great-grandparents, J.R. and Lois Ann Wauford Jr., of Lebanon, and Jerry and Naomi Harrell, of Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tony and Sherrill Stubbs, of Lebanon.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.