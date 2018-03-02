Joseph ‘Joe’ Michael Bowen

Pallbearers will be members of the Lebanon Police Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Beau Barnett, Wade Meyers, Stephen Barrett, Jacob Bowen, Chase Cantrell, Clint Halfacre, Brandon Deffendoll, Gray Parish and Matthew Hallman.

Officer Joe Bowen, Badge No. 16, passed away March 1, 2018 at age 28.

Joe was a very devoted police officer for several years. He was a member of the Old Fashioned Freewill Baptist Church in Smithville.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Bowen; children, Katy Jo and Wesley Brock Bowen; parents, Dwayne and Lisa Bogle Bowen; brother, Jacob (Kayla) Bowen; uncle, Mike Bowen; nephew, Knox Bowen; in-laws, Steven and Kathy Deffendoll; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Brandon Deffendoll, Chris and Kristina McMillen; and niece and nephew, Lacey and Cole McMillen.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Helen Bowen and Lemuel and Betty Bogle.

Memorial donations will be accepted at Wilson Bank and Trust for the children’s scholarship fund.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

