Billy Ray Fears

Mr. Fears, age 70, of the Vesta community in Lebanon, passed away Feb. 28, 2018.

A native of Fayetteville in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Woodall Fears. He was employed as a bridge construction superintendent by Bell & Associates of Brentwood.

He is survived by his five children, Leigh Mills, Christina Fears, Julie Smith, Pam (Brandon) Lay, Bill Fears Jr.; three grandchildren, Eli Fears, Jayden Morris, Payton Lay; brother, Ronnie (Helen) Fears; and sister, Shirley Fears.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

