Linda Maria Siitam

Mrs. Siitam, age 73, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Endel Siitam and Valvikki Kokamagi Siitam; husband, Glen Howard Stick; brother, Siim Siitam; and daughters, Juliana Kristi and Laine Hickson.

She is survived by her sons, Randur Siitam, Timothy Hendrik Stick; brother, Paavo (Viiva) Siitam; sisters, Helen (Peter) Frusetta, Einike (Thomas) Rutherford; son-in-law, Andy Hickson; grandsons, Jacob Isaiah (Alyssa) Hickson, Stephen Tobias (Rebekah) Hickson, Benjamin Andrew Hickson; and great-grandchildren, Levi Hickson and Eleanor Rose Hickson.

Mrs. Siitam was an avid artist and freelance painter.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.