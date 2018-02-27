Peggy Ann Carrell

Mrs. Carrell, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away.

Peggy Ann Pirtle and her twin sister, Patsy, were born to Elmer and Carry Pirtle on May 28, 1931 in Fayetteville. She was the sixth of eight children. When Peggy was 8 years of age, her mother died, and Elmer remarried. She has a stepbrother, Richard E. Pirtle.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Harold Carrell; three brothers, Calvin Pirtle, of Madison; Jerry Pirtle, of Washington; Stanley Pirtle, of Dickson; and four sisters, twin sisters, Letha Pirtle, Retha Sweeney Davis, both of Fayetteville; Myrtie Jean Arnoud, of California; and Patsy Jane Gilbert, of Chattanooga.

She is survived by her one daughter, Connie Carrell Grimes, and her husband, Nathan Grimes, of Lubbock, Texas; one son, Gerald Thomas Carrell, and his wife, Diane Rhodes Carrell, of Las Vegas; two grandsons, Jeremy Grimes, and his wife, Sara Bax Grimes, of Big Spring, Texas, Jason Grimes, and his wife, Heidi Shelton Grimes, of Eagle Mountain, Utah. She has eight great-grandchildren, Harley Ann Grimes, of Portales, New Mexico; Mykeal P. Nathan Grimes, of Big Spring, Texas; Porsche Grimes Copeland, and her husband, Pfc. Cody Copeland, of Killeen, Texas; Mercedes Elizabeth Grimes, of Big Spring, Texas; Sebastian Xavier Grimes, of Lubbock, Texas; Damian Arcadeous Grimes, of Eagle Mountain, Utah; Destiny J. Shelton-Green, of Vail, Arizona; and Xander Jack Grimes, of Eagle Mountain, Utah. She has one great-great-grandson, Anson Lee Grimes.

Shortly after her mother's death, Peggy and five of her siblings were sent to live at the Baptist Orphan's Home in Spring Hill. It was the end of the Great Depression, and things were especially difficult for them.

When she was 16, she went to live with a couple who loved her and taught her about the love of Christ. In a few months, she went to live with her mother's sister and her husband, Sarah and John Bennett, in Chattanooga.

There, she met the man she would marry, Harold Carrell, as the family called him. She was 18 years of age, and he was 22. During the span of their marriage, they lived in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Tom, as you know him, went to work for the TVA for 38 years, and they retired in Lebanon.

They moved to Lebanon in 1978, and lived here until they passed.

Peggy was intelligent and had a wicked sense of humor, as everyone knows. What you may not know is that she only had a sixth-grade education. She wasn't embarrassed by this, but she knew she could do better. At the age of 47, she went back to school and received her GED.

Peggy was active in the church from early in their marriage. She helped with VBS and taught Sunday school classes. She helped her husband in endeavors from making sandwiches to wielding a mean paintbrush. She enjoyed her work for the Lord, whether physical or spiritual.

Peggy was smart, funny and made friends easily. Friends and family will miss Peggy Carrell.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

