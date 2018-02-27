Anthony Lee Covington

Survivors include his father, Charles (Wallicia) Covington; mother, Emma J. Covington; siblings, Tina (Larry) Hall, Grafton Covington, Audrey Thompson, Richard Covington, Kerry McKissack, Charles Covington Jr., Charlita Covington, Travis Covington, Carlos Booker; and many other family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.