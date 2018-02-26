R. David Allen

Mr. Allen, age 89, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy "Dottie" Allen; son, Daniel B.

Allen; birth parents, William and Helen Allen; adopted mother, Elizabeth Liebermann; and brother, Henry Scherff.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Scherff (Marlese) Allen; grandchildren, Clinton David (Allie) Allen, Ashley Adams; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Brooke Allen, Magnolia Rose Allen; and best buddy, CoCo Allen.

Mr. Allen was born Dec. 5, 1928 in New York City. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1946-48, and the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1950-52. He attended the University of Louisville from 1948-49, the University of Kentucky from 1952-59, receiving a bachelor’s degree in journalism and Nashville School of Law from 1958-62 with a law degree.

He was an industrial relations manager for TRW's Ross Gear Division Plant from 1961-64, assistant district attorney general for the state of Tennessee from 1967-77 and owned his private practice of law in Lebanon from 1965 until his retirement.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mr. Allen's memory to Prospect Inc. at 960 Maddox Simpson Pkwy., Lebanon, TN 37090.

