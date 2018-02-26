logo

Obituary

Mattie Belle Hamilton

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 11:41 AM

Family visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 from noon until 1 pm with the funeral to follow at Stateland Baptist Church at 4616 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory. There will be no viewing of her remains after the service. Pastor Willie Joy will serve as officiant, and Pastor Robert Willis will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hamilton passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at McKendree Village.

She is survived by her loving son, William Calvin (Annette) Hamilton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Jack) Hamilton, numerous grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

