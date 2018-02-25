Mary Dorothy ‘Dot’ Huffines

Mrs. Huffines, age 91, passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in McKendree Village.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther C. Sauls and Stella Mai Givens Sauls; husband, S.B. Huffines; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Harris; and brother, Eurel Sauls.

She is survived by her son, James Lowe Taylor, and his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Mary Ann English, and her husband, Mike Williams; grandchildren, Jamie (Scott) Beaty, Kenita Harris; great-grandchildren, Mattie Kate Neal, Marlie Beaty, Maliah Harris; and nephew, Randy Sauls.

Mrs. Huffines was a member of Lascassas Church of Christ, a homemaker and formerly employed with Precision Rubber and Hartmann Luggage.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sherry's Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

