Lewis Yates Thomas

The Rev. Thomas passed away Feb. 23, 2018 at age 88.

The Rev. Thomas was ordained a Southern Baptist minister in 1958. He served as a pastor at Bellwood Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church and Webb’s Chapel Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army from 1951-53, then worked at TRW in Lebanon for 32 years.

The Rev. Thomas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Florene Rich Thomas; children, Betty (Gary) Cassetty, Frank (Tammy) Thomas, Sue (James) Denney, John (Paula) Thomas; eight grandchildren; nine adopted grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Hall.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John James and Penelope Ann Barnes Thomas; sister, Imogene Steiner; and brothers, Joseph, James and Oscar.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

