Ella Gayle Surratt

Mrs. Surratt passed away Feb. 22, 2018 at age 71.

Mrs. Surratt was a member of the Church of God and a homemaker. She loved the outdoors, working in her flower garden, being with the grandchildren, listening to music, travelling and living the military life.

She is survived by her children, Tina (Bill) Hayes, Treasa Bane; grandchildren, Paul Rhodes, Samantha Bane, Morgan (Nikki) Hayes, Justin (Crystal) Hayes; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Broussard; nephew, Kenny Broussard; and nieces, Penny Broussard Pogue, Tammy (Scott) Hamlett, Sheree (Dale) Heflin and Crystal Hernandez.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Surratt; son, Ken Surratt; parents, William and Lura Bell Forsyth; sister, Sue Broussard; and brother, Jimmy Forsyth.

The family extends special thanks to Jim and Linda Hailey.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

