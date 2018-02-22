Linda Finnell Harbaugh

Mrs. Harbaugh, age 77, of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born Dec. 12, 1940 in Pittsburgh, she is the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary Alice Finnell. She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert Finnell Jr.; and two sisters, Margaret Toomey and Dolores Messina.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George F. Harbaugh; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Bernadette Harbaugh; brother, Jerry Finnell; and four grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

