Sandra Anne Groce

Mrs. Groce passed away Feb. 20, 2018 at age 83.

Mrs. Groce is survived by her daughter, Lori Gibbs; granddaughters, Sandra (Joesph) Mason, Elizabeth (Clint) Anderson; and four great-granddaughters, Shawna Mason, Autumn Mason, Natalie Anderson and Abigail Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Groce; daughters, Sandy Alice Harris, Debra Lynn Simmerman; father, Ralph Vertner; and mother, Alice (Williams) Vertner.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

