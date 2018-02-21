Joyce Stone Northern

Mrs. Northern, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at Southern Manor Assisted Living.

Born Nov. 16, 1932 in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Isham Cowan Stone and Ada Vetress Nixon Stone. She retired from the Southern Baptist Convention, where she worked as an executive secretary. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, E. H. Northern, on Sept. 6, 2016; sister, Carol Jennings; and a brother, Bobby Stone.

She is survived by her two children, Donnie (Nancy) Northern, Sue Ann (Phil) Bragg; five grandchildren, Jennifer Bragg (Matthew) Pitt, Emily Bragg (Nick) Hardy, Melanie Northern, Joey (Lauren) Northern, Lydia Northern (Taylor) Dudney; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Lyla Northern; three brothers, Julian (Lou) Stone, Paul (Shirley) Stone, Billy (Sonja) Stone; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Stone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Fossler’s Sunday school class. Family will serve as active pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of Southern Manor Assisted Living for their loving care.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons or to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

